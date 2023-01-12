With the Tolko log booms gone from in front of its mill site, Sutherland Bay in the city’s North End is likely to be the subject of a proposal for a protected marina comparable to the Kelowna Yacht Club’s boat moorage.
“Tolko has waterfront leases with the province where they stored their logs. I’m sure all of that would be relooked at during the development process,” explained Ryan Smith, the city’s divisional director of planning and development, on Tuesday.
The Tolko mill tenure would be for a specific purpose so future leases for boat moorage would look different, he said.
“Are they giving up what they have today? Probably, if they don’t need it anymore,” Smith added. “I think that would be part of a compliment to the development of the mill. We’ve only seen really rough drafts, sketches where they think they’re going with that.”
Any proposal for the property, including the water lots that front it, would have to be integrated into the North End Neighbourhood Plan which is currently under development.
However, Smith said the developer won’t have a free reign.
“Here are the parameters for development on that site. Here is what we expect to see around there. Here is what we expect in transportation,” Smith said, of how the process will unfold. “And then their architecture and design team will respond to that and do their design based on that. I’m sure that there will be a desire for a marina there. But I don’t know whether they would do it or whether they would have a third party do it.”
Last summer, a company representative said they would like to establish a Kelowna Yacht Club-style pier there but expected some community opposition.
In August 2021, the Vernon-based Thorlakson family received council approval to launch an area redevelopment plan for the 40-acre Tolko site. Holar Developments, owned by Timber Investments – the family business that also owns Vernon-based Tolko – hired Vancouver-based planner Dialog to lead a community consultation and planning program.
“Dialog has decades of experience of planning and collaboration with communities to create extraordinary places and will be working with Holar’s Kelowna-based team,” claims a news release from Holar Developments.
Key aspects of the plan will include historical references, ecological references such as Okanagan Lake and Knox Mountain, and the site’s proximity to the Okanagan Rail Trail.
At the same time, city council decided to move ahead with the preparation of a North End Neighborhood Plan which was expected to be completed in 18 months.
According to the redevelopment website kelownamillsite.ca, a concept plan was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. The concept plan will “provide high-level direction for potential land-use and housing, parks and public spaces, recreational and cultural facilities, and transportation and utility scenarios in support of the vision and objectives for the plan area.”
The Tolko sawmill operated for more than 80 years on the North End site before it was shut down in early 2020. The Thorlakson family blamed market conditions, the cost of logs and the effect of government policies. About 180 workers lost their jobs. Dozens more had been laid off earlier in what was described as a temporary curtailment of operations.