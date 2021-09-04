One of Canada’s best-known environmental activists has endorsed Richard Cannings, the NDP candidate in the riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
“We are in a climate extinction emergency. Events this summer, and the new (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report, show the dangers that scientists predicted are now happening and will get worse,” said David Suzuki in a press release.
“The next Parliament holds the future in its hands. We must elect a huge contingent of people in all parties who genuinely get the emergency and are determined to work together. Dick Cannings is one of them. We must work like mad to get him elected. It’s a matter of survival.”
Cannings is a two-term incumbent and held one of the NDP’s 11 seats in B.C. before the federal election was called for Sept. 20.
“It is heartening to have the support of those like Suzuki that are leading the charge against the climate emergency we are facing,” said Cannings.
“Ottawa needs more scientists that are willing to fight for bold actions – I got into politics to be that voice. We have had good success pushing the Liberals to add concrete and timely targets into the Climate Accountability Act but there is so much more to do. After this summer of catastrophic temperatures, I know Canada is listening, that is why I want to go back to Ottawa and get more done.”
Cannings is a biologist by trade and author of many best-selling books about nature. He has also received endorsements from Grand Chief Stewart Philip, Dr. Alan Ruddiman, former president of Doctors of BC, Jim Wyse, founder and proprietor of Burrowing Owl Winery, and Paul Varga, a Penticton lawyer and activist.
Suzuki is a long-time broadcaster whose shows have included “The Nature of Things.” In 1990 he created his namesake David Suzuki Foundation to focus on environmental issues.