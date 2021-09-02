A man who pointed an imitation gun at his landlord was ordered to spend 98 more days in jail by a judge last week.
In a Vernon courtroom, Justice Steven Wilson convicted Daniel Smith on two assault counts, sentencing him to 12 months of jail time for one offence and a concurrent five-month sentence for the other.
With credit for time served, Smith had 98 days left in his sentence.
Court heard Smith, a tenant at the Armstrong Hotel, had received a hand-written eviction notice from David Prebushewski. Smith also suspected Prebushewski of having an affair with Smith’s spouse.
Shortly before noon on Feb. 19, 2020, Smith parked his car in front of Prebushewski’s truck while Prebushewski was backing out. Smith got out of his car holding what appeared to be handgun and yelled at Prebushewski, accusing him of having sex with his wife and threatening to kill him.
Smith then drove away.
“ Mr. Smith was arrested approximately two hours later and what appeared to be a handgun, but was subsequently determined on closer inspection to be an imitation handgun, was found in Mr. Smith’s car,” the judge wrote in his ruling.
Prebushewski didn’t submit a victim impact statement, but the judge noted the incident did have an effect.
“During the trial and part way through his cross-examination Mr. Prebushewski was visibly unwell and confirmed that he felt ill. He was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital and was released several hours later. When he resumed cross-examination, he testified behind a screen.”
Smith, 46, has a criminal record with over 50 convictions and documented mental-health issues, the judge noted.
“As a most recent example, he was hospitalized in March of 2021 following a psychotic episode in which he believed he was the Governor General,” the judge wrote.
After he’s released from jail, Smith will be on probation for two years. He was ordered not to contact Prebushewski and was banned form owning firearms for life.