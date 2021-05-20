3rd candidate joins school board race
A third candidate has entered the race in the school board byelection.
Joyce Brinkerhoff has filed her nomination papers at Kelowna City Hall. She joins Peter Pagliocchini and Wayne Broughton as the declared candidates.
The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. Friday.
Brinkerhoff was a trustee from 2011 to 2014 but lost her bid for re-election that year. She has been active with groups such as the Intercultural Society, Hope for the Nations, and Global Citizen Kelowna. She worked as a business manager for a medical clinic.
The byelection is June 26.
Drunk driver trapped in vehicle
A suspected 21-year-old drunk driver was trapped in his overturned truck when he crashed after fleeing from police.
Kelowna RCMP officers tried to stop the driver about 1:30 a.m. Thursday near the corner of Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street.
But the driver sped off. Police soon found the Ford F350 truck flipped over an embankment off Bernard Avenue near Burtch Road. The truck had hit several poles before flipping over and crashing.
“The driver, who was not seriously injured, was located trapped inside the overturned vehicle,” RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.
The 21-year-old driver blew twice over the legal limit. He was released from custody for a future court date pending charge approval from the BC Prosecution Service.
Anyone who witnessed the crash who hasn’t yet spoken to police should call the RCMP at 250-762-3300.
Cook Road boat launch to reopen
The revamped Cook Road boat launch will open this weekend.
The launch near the Hotel Eldorado has been rebuilt as part of the Aqua project.
Sidewalks have been added throughout the site. The project also includes an extension of Cook Road to connect through to Truswell Road, the City of Kelowna said in a news release.
Single-vehicle parking stalls have been separated from stalls meant for vehicles with trailers. One-way traffic flow has been implemented. Launch preparation and tie-down areas have been added to reduce time spent in the launch area.
Major roadwork starts in Vernon
A major reconstruction project on 31st Street in Vernon is underway.
Work will take place between 35th and 39th avenues. The project includes replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer utilities.
The street was partially closed Thursday morning, but will be open for the Victoria Day long weekend before sectioned closures resume for the remainder of the project.
Construction is expected to be completed in October, the City of Vernon said in a news release.
Peachland man wins $25,000 at Keno
A Peachland man was in disbelief when he learned he’d won $25,000 in a BC Lotteries Keno draw.
Philip Chizmazia was working in Kamloops when he stopped at a 7-Eleven to purchase a Keno ticket on March 27.
“I was watching the numbers on my phone,” he recalled. “It didn’t show the winning amount until the next day. I was in shock when I saw it!”
On how it feels to be a winner, Chizmazia said: “Unbelievable!”
Chizmazia plans to put some of his prize towards a bathroom renovation for his dad.