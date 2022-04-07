A ceremonial mounted troop from the Canadian Army will perform in Armstrong in a May salute to the Queen.
The Strathcona Ceremonial Mounted Troop will perform May 26 at the Armstrong fairground.
The troop is attached to the Edmonton-based Lord Strathcona’s Horse regiment.
The troop is designed to be a link to the regiment’s time as a cavalry unit in the early 20th century.
The troop performed from 1923 to 1939 when it was dissolved at the start of the Second World War. It was reformed in 1974.
The troop consists of 20 soldiers and its show is said to combine traditional cavalry drills with tent pegging that is often seen in equestrian sports.
The May 26 performance will include local pipe bands and other performers. If ticket sales go well, a second performance may be scheduled for May 27.
All profits from the event will go to veterans’ charities.
The event is put on by the Armstrong Regional Co-op and the Okanagan Military Tattoo Society.
Tickets to “Soldiers of the Queen” can be purchased at TicketSeller in Vernon or at the Armstrong Regional Co-op Gas Bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm.
This year marks Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne.