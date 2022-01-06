VERNON — Construction is starting on a 35-unit housing development designed to help address the affordability and accessibility needs of Indigenous individuals, elders and families in Vernon.
“We know there’s a significant need to build more affordable and accessible homes for Indigenous peoples in Vernon,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee.
Located at 5577 27 Ave., the five-storey building will provide a variety of studio to four-bedroom affordable rental homes for Indigenous people with moderate and low incomes. Nine of the homes will be accessible for people with disabilities.
The site is located next to Thunderbird Manor, which provides 38 rental homes for Indigenous people. The new project will be owned and operated by Vernon Native Housing Society.
The site is located close to amenities, services and transit. The housing is expected to be ready for occupancy in fall 2023.
The province is providing a grant of approximately $7.6 million for construction, as well as annual operating funding of about $413,000. The City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan are contributing approximately $382,000 by offsetting regional and municipal development costs.
“This new building is adding not only affordable housing for our urban Indigenous peoples, but also addressing the lack of accessible housing in our area,” said Val Chiba, president of the Vernon Native Housing Society, in a news release.