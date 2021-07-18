Work is underway at Big White Ski Resort to reduce the risk of damage from a wildfire.
The first phase of a wildfire risk reduction project is nearing completion, the resort says.
"For the past months, there has been a lot of activity around the resort involving chainsaws, cutting of trees, and trucking of logs," said Michael J. Ballingall, Big White vice president in a news release. "This is an essential risk management project that will continue in the controlled recreational boundaries at Big White Ski Resort."
The first stage of the program includes thinning the forests through mechanical and manual falling, pruning and removing surface fuels.
"The saw work is finished, and the last of the logs that were going to be trucked off the mountain left Wednesday, July 14,” said Ballingall. “The crews are now raking and piling brush in the treated areas and will move the piles to their landings in preparation for chipping.
“The contractor working around the resort is pushing hard to be done by the end of July – with exception to chipping."
The next step of the program will involve the removal of heavy undergrowth and lower branches on trees. In the following months, crews will clear away immature young trees to widen the spacing between trees.
Funding comes from the province’s Wildfire Risk Reduction program.