An off-duty RCMP officer involved in a fatal jet-ski crash last summer on Okanagan Lake has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by B.C.’s police watchdog.
“There is no reason to conclude that any negligence or improper operation was involved, and no fault or blame can be attached to (the officer) for what was, in fact, simply a very unfortunate accident,” concluded Ronald MacDonald, chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., in a report issued Wednesday.
The report, which does not identify the officer involved, explains the crash involved two jet-skis that were rented in Penticton on the morning of Aug. 5, 2021.
The officer and a friend were playing in the water near Summerland when the two jet-skis collided. The officer’s friend was seriously injured and later died in hospital.
The officer told the IIO through a lawyer that the crash occurred when the friend suddenly turned and stopped his jet-ski in front of the officer’s machine, and the officer was unable to avoid the T-bone collision.
“The physical evidence available appears to be consistent with (the officer’s) statements about the tragic incident,” wrote MacDonald, who noted both machines were examined by the RCMP’s West Coast Marine Section.
“It is, of course, not possible to determine what the reason was for (the victim’s) manoeuvre, but it would have left (the officer) with few options and very little time to react.
The report also noted the officer immediately identified himself as an off-duty RCMP member when he returned to a boat launch in Summerland to speak to investigators, and that there were no signs of intoxication in anyone involved.
Mounties called in the IIO because the case involved one of its members. The IIO’s mandate is to investigate incidents of death or serious harm that may have resulted from the actions or inactions of police officers.