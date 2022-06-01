Decriminalizing possession of small amounts of hard drugs in B.C. is a good step towards ending the overdose crisis but falls short of the comprehensive response that’s truly needed, say a pair of Okanagan advocates.
“The thing that’s happening is people are self-medicating with substances and the addiction is the deeper trauma, the adverse childhood experiences, the unaddressed mental health stuff that they’re not getting help around, the disenfranchisement of housing and poverty. That stuff is the underlying iceberg of addiction that somehow gets missed,” said Jerome Abraham, executive director of Penticton’s Discovery House residential addictions treatment program for men, in an interview Tuesday.
“So, I think this is a little chip off the tip of the iceberg because it’s all about substances — it’s not about the underlying conditions that lead people to using substances.”
On Tuesday, federal Health Minister Carolyn Bennett granted a three-year exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that will permit B.C. residents to possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use. Instead of arrest or seizure, police will offer information on available health and social supports and will help with referrals when requested.
The exemption, which takes effect Jan. 31, 2023, covers opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, or ecstasy.
Bennett said the exemption, which was requested by the province, is an important step to slow the overdose crisis, which has killed nearly 10,000 people in B.C. since an emergency was declared in 2016.
"This is not legalization. We have not taken this decision lightly," said Bennett.
Bennett's B.C. counterpart, Sheila Malcolmson said shame and fear have kept people from accessing the care they need, while the concern of being criminalized has led many people to hide their addiction and use drugs alone.
"And using alone can mean dying alone, particularly in this climate of tragically increased illicit drug toxicity," she said.
Abraham agrees decriminalization will reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help, but noted there was no accompanying announcement about increasing help.
Although Discovery House uses an abstinence-based model, Abraham believes government needs to start providing a safe supply of some drugs, like heroin, if it hopes to stamp out deadlier substances like fentanyl, which is relatively cheap and easy for organized crime groups to produce and smuggle but is present in approximately 85% of B.C.’s fatal overdose victims.
“When we had the prohibition of alcohol in North America, what did you have? You had toxic supply killing people, you had criminal gangs making huge amounts of money off of it. And what do we have with cocaine? What do we have with heroin?” said Abraham.
His sentiments were echoed by Daryl Meyers, executive director of Penticton’s Pathways Addictions Resource Centre.
“Decriminalization is just one pillar in the many pillars that are needed to support people who use drugs,” said Meyers in an email Tuesday.
“Portugal decriminalized drugs in 2001 but along with that they put in strategic measures to assist people in their treatment plan. People found in possession are referred to a panel made up of social workers, legal advisers, medical professionals and other experts who put in place a treatment plan,” Meyers explained.
“Decriminalization does not create a safe drug supply, nor does it reduce criminal activity associated with illegal drug use. It is again one tent pole and without all the tent poles the tent is bound to collapse.”
At least 93 people died of drug overdoses in the Interior Health region during just the first three months of 2022, according to the BC Coroners Service.
— With files from The Canadian Press