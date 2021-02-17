Paul’s Tomb trail to close
Beginning Monday, the Paul’s Tomb trail in Knox Mountain Regional Park will be closed for work to widen and reinforce the wall along the trail to ensure the path is wide enough to accommodate service and emergency vehicles.
The trail closure will begin approximately one kilometre north of the Poplar Point access. The trail between the first parking lot to the Poplar Point access will remain open.
Work is anticipated to be completed by March 10.
Prius rolls, gets a ticket
A car ran a red light was hit by another car, rolled and landed in front of a semi truck Tuesday night.
A Toyota Prius travelling north on Highway 97 ran the red at Highway 33 and was hit by a westbound Chevrolet Cavalier, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.
The Prius landed in front of a semi stopped at the light. No one was injured.
A 33-year-old woman driving the Prius was issued a ticket for failing to stop at the light.
City to help groups through pandemic
Non-profit sports and cultural groups can apply for city funding to help get them through the pandemic.
“We recognize that ongoing measures and restrictions as a result of COVID-19 continue to impact many of our local non-profit organizations through lost ticket sales, cancelled events, festivals and even full sports seasons,” said Jim Gabriel, Kelowna’s director of active living and culture.
"Providing this opportunity to help sustain and reinvigorate the arts, sport and event sectors will only benefit our community in the long run as we work toward economic recovery.”
Selected organizations will engage in a consultant-led process to develop a recovery and future sustainability plan. Upon completion of the plan, organizations will be awarded funding to support implementation.
Funding varies between $5,000 and $10,000. Application deadline is March 15. More details are available at kelowna.ca/grants.
Closure on 31st Street
A portion of 31st Street in Vernon is closed to traffic until Feb. 26. Sewer upgrades are in the works between 45th and 48th avenues. The work began today.
Stargas users can learn about Fortis
Customers of Stargas Utilities, which serves 360 customers on Silver Star Mountain, are invited to learn more about the utility’s sale to Fortis on Thursday.
Online town-hall meetings will take place at 4 and 6 p.m. People can get more information and register at fortisbc.com/stargas
Learn about West Kelowna budget
The City of West Kelowna is holding two online information sessions about its 2021 budget and 2021-22 strategic priorities.
The first will be Thursday and the second on Feb. 25.
The information is available in a virtual open house anytime to Feb. 25.
West Kelowna is proposing a $59-million budget with a 4% tax increase that includes a 1% levy to upgrade infrastructure.
Go to: engagewk.ca
Financial literacy for college students
Okanagan College students are being offered a chance to improve their financial literacy.
Starting March 2, college students can join a free financial literacy program hosted online by Launch Okanagan. The Primer for Life series is a five-week program that offers students a chance to learn about their relationship with money, consumerism, budgeting, saving and credit.
A new financial topic is covered each week and students can choose from two time slots per week to attend.
OC students can enrol and view the workshop schedule at okanagan.bc.ca/ocprimerforlife.
Teacher wins music award
A former Kelowna teacher has won a German hip-hop music award.
Lorraine Baron was known locally as a Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence recipient, a teacher at Mount Boucherie, KLO or Rutland Secondary, and a mathematics teaching-methods professor at UBC Okanagan.
Now living on Vancouver Island, Baron got into music and formed a partnership online with Gunnar Nanuk from Ludenscheid, Germany. Their collaboration, “Get Out”, which encourages people to leave abusive relationships, recently won a best-studio production award.
More recently, Baron has produced and is about to release an all-Canadian bilingual album, according to a news release.
Crafter ban unfair, says councillor
A Vernon councillor wants the province to reconsider its ban on non-food vendors at farmers’ markets
Scott Anderson plans to bring a motion to Vernon council on Monday calling on the province to lift the ban at indoor markets.
Only food vendors are considered essential under the government’s COVID-19 health orders.
This has forced the Vernon farmers market to shut down, Anderson said in a news release.
The Kelowna market recently reopened after a lengthy closure, but organizers lamented that crafters aren’t included.
“There have been to date no known outbreaks of COVID originating at farmer's markets, because farmer's markets … have gone above and beyond in precautions,” said Anderson.
Earlier, Vernon council approved a motion by Anderson calling on church services to be permitted during the pandemic.