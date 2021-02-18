Five Interior universities, including UBC Okanagan, are receiving funding from the B.C. Ministry of Health for COVID-19 research.
Projects being funded range from identifying the effects of the pandemic on the mental health and well-being of people living in rural communities to developing tele-health programs that will engage older adults outside urban centres.
Other projects include a focus on improving the lifespan of N95 masks.
“We’re delighted that the BC Ministry of Health is investing in this initiative to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 throughout our province,” said Phil Barker, UBCO’s vice-principal and associate vice-president for research and innovation.
The Ministry of Health has provided the Interior University Research Coalition with $150,000 to launch the research projects.
“Our researchers have been able to mobilize quickly,” said Barker.
Jian Liu and Abbas Milani of UBCO’s School of Engineering will be working with Hossein Kazemian of the University of Northern B.C. in Prince George to improve the lifespan of nanofibres and activated carbon mats in N95 masks.
Brodie Sakakibara, assistant professor in UBCO’s Southern Medical Program and investigator in the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Manage-ment, is working with research-ers at UBCO, UNBC and Interior Health to create a student-delivered Community Outreach Telehealth Program that will engage older adults from outside urban centres.
Khalad Hasan from UBCO will team up with Thompson Rivers University’s Bala Nikku and Rahul Jain from UNBC to better understand whether new technologies improve the resiliency of rural health-care practitioners.
Nelly Oelke, associate professor in UBCO’s School of Nursing and scientific director of the Rural Coordination Centre of BC, will work with UBCO’s Donna Kurtz, UNBC’s Davina Banner-Lukaris and TRU’s Bonnie Fournier to expand ongoing research to identify the effects of the pandemic on the mental health and well-being of people living in rural communities.