Passengers, students exposed to COVID
Passengers on a Swoop airline flight from Toronto to Kelowna Jan. 17 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Two flights from Kelowna to Vancouver also had someone with COVID-19 aboard.
Passengers in rows 2-8 on WestJet 3170 Jan. 14 are advised to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
An Air Canada flight Jan. 18 also had a COVID case, the BC Centre for Disease Control reported.
A new COVID-19 case has been reported at a Kelowna school. A student or staff member at Central Programs and Services caught the virus and is now self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release. Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
Uber Eats now delivering food in Kelowna
Uber Eats is now in Kelowna
The food delivery service has signed up about 60 local restaurants, including The Curious Artistry & Alchemy Café, Pizza Studio, Komatsu Japanese Restaurant and McDonald’s. Delivery is available to most of Kelowna and West Kelowna.
Uber Eats joins national companies like Door Dash and Skip the Dishes in serving the Kelowna area. There are also local companies like Ninjanow.
The best way to order is by using their app.
Ask the experts a question about mental health
UBC Okanagan psychologists will talk about mental health on the eve of Bell Let’s Talk Day.
A mental health panel will convene online tonight at 6.
“Every person has been affected in some way by COVID-19,” said Lesley Lutes, a psychology professor and director of UBCO’s Centre for Obesity and Well-being Research Excellence, in a news release.
“Our new normal isn’t normal, and it’s OK to not be feeling like our usual selves today or any day.”
Lutes, joined by UBC and community colleagues, will take questions from the public. The 90-minute virtual session will cover a number of topics including COVID-19, social media, substance misuse and prioritizing self-care.
People can register and submit questions anonymously through eventbrite.com. Search for virtual mental health panel.
Silver Star Road closure Thursday
A portion of Silver Star Road will be closed on Thursday. Southbound traffic only will be affected. Traffic will be detoured onto East Dedecker and L&A roads.
Crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.