A Kelowna tree-buying program is back for the second time this year.
The NeighbourWoods program offers city residents a chance to buy a tree for $50, plus GST. Trees are available for pre-order until Sept. 17, or until they are sold out.
This season’s varieties include the Galaxy Magnolia, Galilean Kousa Dogwood, Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac, Magyar Gingko, Northern Herald Redbud and the Redpointe Maple. There are a total of 350 trees available for purchase. Trees are restricted to one per household per year.
“We are so happy to be able to offer our NeighbourWoods program for second time this year,” said Tara Bergeson, Urban Forestry Technician. “Due to supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we weren’t able to secure as many trees as usual this past spring, but this has actually worked out in our favour. Fall is the perfect time to plant trees, due to the cooler weather.
View the tree options and order online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods. To register online, residents must have an active online recreation account. Set one up by calling 250-469-8800.
Trees will be delivered to residents’ homes on Oct. 7-8.