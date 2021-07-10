The City of Kelowna says there’s a huge cost associated with not providing the proper support services when it comes to housing those in the community with complex care needs.
In a report going to council Monday, city staff say research suggests the annual cost of not addressing the system’s gaps, and remaining in a “reactionary response,” is between $54,000 and 75,000 per individual per year.
With an estimated 250 homeless people with complex care needs in the community, that equates to between $14 million and $18 million a year.
“Alternatively, it is estimated that the annual cost associated with a redesign of the housing systems to support individuals with complex needs that incorporates onsite health supports alongside complementary community-based health services is estimated at $38,000 per individual per year or $4.5 million to $$8.5 million annually,” says the report.
It does caution, however, that while the anticipated savings illustrate the business-case benefits of investing in additional supports, they do not translate into direct budget reductions for emergency services, policing or crisis intervention services.
Those types of direct reductions are likely to be captured only when comprehensive, upstream prevention has taken place to address the root causes of homelessness, mental health or substance-use challenges, says the report.
The estimates are part of a complex needs advocacy paper the city has prepared as it plans to continue lobbying the province to provide additional support services for housing already in place for the homeless in the city.
The paper, funded by the city, builds on recommendations of the Journey Home Society, which is spearheading the attempt by Kelowna to address its homeless situation.
It is another part of the city’s push to get the support services it says are desperately needed if the new housing for the homeless in Kelowna is to work for everyone.
Because the issue is also seen as a regional one, the initiative included input from Interior Health, B.C. Housing, West Kelowna, Lake Country, the Okanagan Indian Band and Vernon.
The city says the system gaps need to be addressed as there is not a housing system specifically designed for homeless people with complex needs. They require a high level of attention from housing staff, which makes it difficult for social services organizations (and housing providers, in particular) to allow them to stay when organizational capacity is low.
“Furthermore, systemic racism and intergenerational trauma are contributing factors to the over-representation of Indigenous people who experience complex needs,” says the report.
“There is a need to ensure that all services incorporate Indigenous cultural safety and Indigenous-focused supports. Given the over-representation of Indigenous people who experience complex needs, solutions need to incorporate Indigenous leadership, cultural safety and belonging.”
If the paper is endorsed by council Monday — as it is expected to be — the city will use it to try and make the case to the provincial ministries involved later this year.