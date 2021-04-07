One person has died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
Interior Health reported late Tuesday the outbreak in the Level 3 surgical unit had grown over the Easter weekend from five cases on Thursday to 13 — nine patients and four staff with one death.
Outbreaks at Kelowna General Hospital have held steady with 10 cases in unit 5B and two in unit 4E. Two people died earlier as a result of the 5B outbreak.
One additional case was recorded over the long weekend at Cottonwoods Care Centre, bringing the total to 28 — 25 residents and three staff.
One more COVID-19 exposure was reported at a Central Okanagan school on Tuesday. A staff member or student at Chute Lake Elementary has contracted the virus and is self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
Anyone potentially affected will be contacted by Interior Health.
Thirteen COVID-19 cases have been reported recently in local schools.