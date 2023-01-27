The driver of a Toyota Corolla that crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming tractor-trailer head on was killed Wednesday night.
The collision happened about 7:10 p.m. on Highway 97 in Peachland.
The driver was sole occupant of the Toyota. The truck driver was not hurt and police believe he made several attempts to stop and avoid the collision.
“Reports also indicate that a third vehicle was involved that left the scene,” said RCMP spokesman Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a news release. “That vehicle is described as a black Dodge Caravan which had struck the Corolla after the initial impact with the semi, and then drove off.”
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, knows anything about the third vehicle or who has dashcam footage to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, and cite file number 2023-4509.