A man driving a stolen car couldn’t evade police Monday night.
Vernon North Okanagan Mounties observed a stolen car parked outside a residence on 24th Avenue and watched as a man and woman got into the car and started to drive away. Officers blocked the car as it tried to enter the road. The man attempted to drive around police and then fled on foot when the car died.
He was arrested after a brief foot chase with his female passenger.
“The driver’s actions clearly showed that he was willing to put our officers and the public at risk in order to escape,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the RCMP. “Thankfully, quick thinking and decisive action by our officers prevented any further risk to the public and resulted in a safe conclusion to the event.”
Police seized several weapons, cash and drugs.
A 27-year-old man and 36-year-old woman face potential charges and have been released from custody.