Anti-vaccine billboard ruled misleading
A billboard in West Kelowna that suggested vaccines for COVID-19 were worse than the disease was misleading and promoted fear, a regulatory body says.
The billboard from Vaccine Choice Canada broke rules relating to accuracy, clarity, safety, and superstitions, the Ad Standards council ruled in a recent decision.
“(We) have no evidence before us to support the proposition that the vaccine was, or could be, worse than contracting COVID-19 as a general proposition. As such, the ad was found to be misleading,” the council said in its decision.
Several complaints about the billboard had been received by Ad Standards. It read: ‘Covid. Is the cure worse than the illness?’
“Taken in the context of global pandemic and the possibility that ‘cure’ could mean vaccine, sowing this doubt could contribute to vaccine hesitancy by playing upon fears rather than providing facts,” Ad Standards said.
West Kelownians invited to call Peachland home
Only youth sports teams from West Kelowna will be able to designate Peachland as their home base, town council has decided.
Teams from other areas have previously used Peachland recreational amenities, such as the Cousins Park ball diamond and an indoor gym, often citing a lack of access to those kinds of amenities in their communities.
But given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, councillors are concerned about the potential of out-of-town youngsters to spread the virus in Peachland, where one-third of the residents are age 65 or older.
Council decided this week to keep allowing West Kelowna youth sports teams to use Peachland facilities. That’s because most Peachland middle school- and high school-aged students attend classes in West Kelowna.
Spray park costs rise in Peachland
Costs for a new spray park in Peachland have risen 8% and town council has agreed to cover the additional expense.
The total budget for building the spray park in an expanded area of Heritage Park on Beach Avenue has risen from $350,000 to $374,000.
Council agreed this week to fund the additional expense by dipping into the municipality’s community works fund.
The spray park is scheduled to open on Canada Day.
Symposium to explore misinformation
A symposium next week at UBC Okanagan will look at the dangers of misinformation, fake news and conspiracy theories.
Roger W. Gale Symposium: The Misinformation Age goes from 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday via Zoom.
The event will feature talks from experts in the areas of law, internet, psychology, journalism, history and science to discuss the role of misinformation in everything from the pandemic and the 2020 American presidential election to the tools authoritarian regimes use to disseminate falsehoods.
“To stave off the negative impacts of misinformation, we need to first understand it and then find a way to combat it while preserving free speech,” said Dan Ryder, event organizer and associate professor of philosophy.
The event is free and open to all and online pre-registration is required. To register, or learn more about the lineup of speakers, visit epp.ok.ubc.ca/about/misinformation-age.
Paladin salutes its front-line workers
Paladin Security is honouring its 14,000 employees across Canada, including 315 in Kelowna, with a “challenge coin” for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The coin recognizes our security officers who have taken part, along with hundreds of thousands of other front-line works, in the battle of a lifetime to save lives and keep people healthy,” the company said in a news release.
“In our lifetimes, we have never been faced with a challenge of this magnitude. Our teams across the country have worked tirelessly to ensure the evolving needs of our customers are not only met but exceeded,” said Paladin COVID-19 Recognition Committee Chair and Branch Manager Jason Lynagh.
The coin will come with a commemorative lapel pin, a certificate of recognition and a letter from Paladin’s president, Chad Kalyk.
Community vision to be revealed
A community vision for West Kelowna will be revealed on Monday.
The document, to be posted online at ourwk.ca, is the result of a community visioning process that included workshops, questionnaires and online feedback.
Next steps will see the official community plan and the transportation master plan updates set in motion this spring, the City of West Kelowna said in a news release.