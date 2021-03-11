Flags are flying at half mast on city buildings today to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 100 people in the B.C. Interior have died after contracting COVID-19 in the past year, the City of Kelowna said in a news release.
In a video posted on city social media channels, Mayor Colin Basran expressed his condolences to those who lost loved ones.
The mayor urged people to remain vigilant.
“Now is not the time to let down our guard and take a step backward,” Basran said. “We need to continue to pay close attention to the recommendations of Dr. Henry and follow any new orders that might be necessary to control the virus.”