Six schools have COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases have been reported at six Central Okanagan schools.
Staff members or students have contracted the virus at Bankhead, Davidson Road, Hudson Road and Pearson Road elementary schools, Const. Neil Bruce Middle School and Kelowna Secondary.
The affected people are self-isolating. Anyone potentially exposed to the virus will be contacted by Interior Health.
Someone with COVID was also on a flight out of Kelowna on April 1.
People who were in rows 7-13 on the morning Air Canada flight 8413 to Vancouver are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.
Duplex fire in Vernon needs investigating
Vernon firefighters couldn’t determine immediately what caused a fire in a duplex Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in the front entrance area before it spread too far.
The unit sustained heavy smoke damage and some fire damage, said Vernon deputy fire chief Scott Hemstad. The neighbouring unit suffered some smoke damage.
All occupants of the duplex were outside when emergency crews arrived,” said Hemstad. “The occupants were assessed by BC Ambulance Service members and one person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.”
The residents had to be put into accommodations by the city’s Emergency Support Services while investigators inspected the scene.
Early Sunday morning, Kelowna firefighters extinguished a fire on a third-floor balcony in Rutland. Firefighters used a hand line to control the flames until the sprinkler system activated and extinguished the remaining fire. Fire damage was contained to the furnishings and contents of the balcony. No other units in the complex were damaged.
Habitat hosting bottle drive on Saturday
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is hosting a bottle drive on Saturday.
Refundable bottles and cans will be collected at Habitat ReStores in Kelowna and West Kelowna from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A team of volunteers wearing masks and following COVID safety protocols will be at both locations to help people unload their donations.
The last Habitat bottle drive raised $8,282 with a $500 donation from Boucherie Self Storage and Bottle Depot.
The Kelowna ReStore is at 2092 Enterprise Way and the West Kelowna ReStore at 1793 Ross Rd.
Summerland moves quickly to open temporary patios
Following last week’s COVID-19 public heath order that shut down indoor dining in B.C. eateries, Summerland has moved quickly to further expedite the approval process for the temporary use of sidewalks, parking stalls, and roads to support local businesses.
Effective immediately, businesses can use the rapid review process to set up patios to support outdoor dining as well as enhance outdoor shopping experiences. This interim process will be available for the duration of the current public health order restricting indoor dining.
“Following our January decision to waive 2021 business licence fees, this is another example of council’s commitment to work in partnership with our local businesses during these uncertain times,” Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
Such requests will be handled by district staff and there is no cost to apply.
For more information, visit summerland.ca. To apply, email kjohnson@summerland.ca or call 250-404-4096.
Job fair aimed at autistic people
Autistic people in the Okanagan can participate in the first-ever virtual autism job fair.
Dozens of Canada’s top employers are coming together virtually for the annual Spectrum Works job fair, a national initiative that seeks to find meaningful work for people with autism. According to the Canadian Survey on Disability 2017, 77% of Canadian autistic adults are unemployed.
This year’s event includes hiring managers from major companies including TD, Rogers, Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart, Purolator, RBC and more. Participants can sign up for job interviews, skill and resume workshops and community service provider consultations.
The virtual event runs Thursday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested can register online at SpectrumWorks.ca.
The fair coincides with World Autism Month. Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that typically shows up in speech, communication and behavioural difficulties, but its effects vary widely. Approximately one in 66 children in Canada is diagnosed with ASD, according to a 2018 report of the National Autism Spectrum Disorder Surveillance System.
Cannabis workers ratify contract
Cannabis workers in Peachland are the first in a growing and extraction operation in Canada to ratify a union contract.
Workers at Potanicals Green Growers unanimously ratified their first collective agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 1518, last week.
The unit, which began negotiations in March, joined the BC BUD division of UFCW 1518, which represents more than 25,000 members in the community health, hospitality, retail, cannabis, industrial, and professional sectors across B.C.
“Our BC BUD division keeps growing because cannabis industry workers know their value and the power they can wield when they work together,” UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak said in a press release.
“I’m proud to welcome them to their union and to help them fight for more improvements in the workplace.”
Under the agreement, workers will have a new wage scale, with progression based on the number of hours worked, five guaranteed paid sick days annually and a grievance procedure for solving problems in the workplace.