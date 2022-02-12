A major forestry company has seen its annual allowable cut in the Boundary region shaved by 15%.
The B.C. government announced this week that chief forester Dianne Nicholls has reduced Interfor’s AAC within Tree Farm Licence 8 from 186,000 to 158,400 cubic metres.
“The new AAC accounts for management measures that address Indigenous interests and the accumulation of unharvested volume in the TFL,” the government said in a press release.
TFL 8 overlaps with the territorial boundaries of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Okanagan Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance, Osoyoos Indian Band, Penticton Indian Band, Splatsin First Nation, Upper Nicola Band, Westbank First Nation and the Okanagan Nation Alliance (First Nations Tribal Council).
Following initial consultation with First Nations in 2019, the chief forester postponed the AAC determination to provide Interfor additional time to collaborate with First Nations and revise its management plan to better reflect Indigenous interests.
TFL 8 encompasses 77,189 hectares across two distinct blocks: The south block is north of Greenwood in the Boundary Creek area, and the north block is within the drainages of Trapping Creek and Carmi Creek north of Beaverdell.
The forests within TFL 8 are primarily mixtures of Douglas fir, larch, lodgepole pine and ponderosa pine at lower and middle elevations, and lodgepole pine, spruce and balsam at higher elevations.
A TFL is an area-based tenure that grants exclusive rights to harvest timber and manage and conserve forest resources within a defined area of land.
Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province's 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years. The last such review for TFL 8 was completed in 2009.