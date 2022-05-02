Bull riding returns to Prospera Place
Professional bull riding will return to Kelowna for the first time in four years on July 20.
Prospera Place will host the Professional Bull Riders’ Okanagan Challenge, featuring some of the Elite Cup Series’ top Canadian and international athletes.
In 2018, the Kelowna competition was won by Australian Lachlan Richardson.
“For one night only, fans will witness exhilarating eight-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous bull-riding athletes face off against their 2,000-pound opponents,” states a release.
Professional Bull Riders has events in five countries, and has competed in Canada since 1996. This year’s Canadian tour also includes stops in Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.
Tickets for the Kelowna event go on sale this Friday, and start at $30 through Select Your Tickets.
New Kelowna airline offering seat sale
A new airline that’s serving Kelowna has launched a 50% seat sale.
Lynx Air will offer the discount until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Currently, the airline operates two flights a week from Kelowna to Calgary and Vancouver. Service will expand to three flights a week on June 29.
A check Monday of the airline’s website showed a one-way flight available for this Friday from Kelowna to Calgary for $89, including all taxes and fees.
The airline also currently serves Victoria, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax, and St. John’s.
Police role in man’s death to be investigated
The police role in a Vernon man’s death will be investigated.
RCMP informed B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office about a call police made to a residence about 7:25 a.m. on April 25.
A man was taken to hospital without incident, but went into medical distress when arrived at the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.
The IIO will investigate whether police actions or inactions played any role in the death.
Employee, customer hit with dose of bear spray
A robber used bear spray on an employee and a customer at a convenience store Saturday morning.
The robbery took place at 12:15 a.m. at a store on Springfield Road.
The robber got away with some merchandise.
The employee and customer were treated by paramedics.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, about six-foot-two with a slim build. He had short brown hair and was wearing a black baseball cap, a light grey plaid button up shirt, jeans, black shoes and carrying a black duffle bag.
Spiritual author to speak in Kelowna
Best-selling author Marianne Williamson will speak in Kelowna on Aug. 27.
Williamson has written 14 books, four of which have been New York Times best sellers, on spirituality.
She is also founder of Project Angel Food, a non-profit that has delivered more than 13 million meals to ill and dying homebound patients since 1989.
Tickets are available on eventbrite at https://mariannewilliamsonkelowna.eventbrite.com.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
Man seriously hurt in attack at home
A 33-year-old man was seriously injured when he was attacked inside a Rutland home by several people.
Police say the incident was reported Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.
A 41-year-old man suffered minor injuries from being bear sprayed.
The suspects had fled the Nickel Road home before police arrived.
“Our officers are on scene processing evidence, speaking with witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video. Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident,” said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Solana Pare on Saturday.
Councillors to get out of City Hall again
Members of Kelowna city council are taking quite a shine to field trips.
They’ll head out of City Hall for another official meeting on the morning of May 9. The destinations: The Parkinson recreation centre and the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive.
Touring the facilities, city officials say, will help council make decisions concerning the planned rebuild of the Parkinson rec centre.
Earlier this year, councillors took a two-day trip to Vancouver to tour urban redevelopment sites and recreation complexes. They also walked around the old Tolko mill site in Kelowna’s downtown north end, where redevelopment plans are expected to include hundreds of new homes, towers, and commercial premises.