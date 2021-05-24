New daily cases of COVID-19 over the Victoria Day long weekend dipped in B.C. to levels not seen since last November.
An average of 324 cases were reported in each 24-hour period between last Friday and Monday.
"On this holiday Monday, we are grateful for the determination and resolve British Columbians have shown," Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.
"Their willingness to end this pandemic has been immeasurable," they said.
Details of the province's plan to restart the economy, that include lifting a current ban on indoor dining at restaurants and pubs, will be announced by Premier John Horgan at 1 p.m. today.
There are 3,953 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C, with 292 people being treated for the disease in hospital. The rest are recovering at home in self-isolation.
Over the long weekend, 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded, for a total of 1,679 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
A total of 117 new cases were reported over the weekend in the Interior Health region.
B.C. has had 142,347 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.
Just under 2.9 million doses of vaccine have been administered in B.C. That includes 147,144 second doses.
The province is urging people who got vaccines before April 6 and people who got an AstraZeneca vaccine at a pharmacy to register at immunizebc.ca or by calling 1-833-838-2323 to get in line for their second dose.
Some people can start booking second doses now.
Get more information at gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register