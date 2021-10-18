The Whiteman Bridge on Westside Road through the Okanagan Indian Band Reserve will be closed for repairs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays to Nov. 4.
The times were selected to avoid the morning and afternoon commutes, and to ensure the local school bus is not affected. The road will be opened from noon to 12:30 p.m. The alternate route will be Highway 97 from Kelowna to Vernon.
A weight restriction of 20,000 kilograms will be in effect.
Wildfires delayed plans to do the repairs in the summer, said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in a news release.