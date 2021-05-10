The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team was called out three times this weekend, but searchers didn’t have to look very far in any of the cases.
Paramedics asked for COSAR’s help in retrieving a young woman who had fainted on the Kettle Valley Railway.
As COSAR was responding, she regained consciousness and was assisted out of the area by her companions.
Early Saturday morning, a three-year-old motorcycle rider went over a steep embankment in the Bear Creek riding area. Again COSAR was able to stand down when the paramedics were able to reach the young rider.
Sunday morning, Kelowna RCMP asked for help about 3 a.m. in finding an overdue hunter in the Sandrift Lake area.
COSAR was mobilizing to start searching at first light with CASARA (the Canadian Air Search And Rescue Association) when word came back the RCMP had located the hunter in a forest service camp, where he intended to stay overnight, but apparently hadn't communicated his plans well enough with people at home.
COSAR Search Manager David Crawford reminds people that search and rescue services are free and to call 911 of a search is needed.
So far this year, COSAR was been called out 29 times — 12 in April. There were 82 callouts in 2020, COSAR’s busiest year ever.
For more information on how to be better prepared in the outdoors, COSAR advises going to AdventureSmart.ca.