A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Carrington Place Retirement Residence in Vernon.
Only one person has the coronavirus right now. Everyone who has been in close contact with the person is in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.
Visitors are not allowed at the facility right now and additional safety and cleaning measures are being taken.
Carrington is an assisted-living and independent living facility operated by Chartwell.
It’s the fourth Vernon home with a COVID outbreak. Noric House, Creekside Landing and Heritage Square have had multiple COVID-19 cases.
At the latest count, Creekside Landing has had 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to the outbreak. There are three active cases.
Noric House has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to the outbreak. There are 11 active cases.
Heritage Square has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths. There are six active cases.