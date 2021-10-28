Major crime investigators have been called to Osoyoos following an apparent murder-suicide, which police say is not connected to a non-fatal shooting Tuesday near Naramata.
Two bodies were discovered Wednesday after Mounties were called to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the rural area northwest of Osoyoos, said RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda in a press release Thursday.
The first body was found near the vehicle, which was associated to a home on the 9000 block of 115th Street. Officers who went to the home to make inquiries eventually went inside and found the other body.
“Through the course of the investigations, officers have determined that the two deceased individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety,” said Bayda.
“This incident appears to be a tragic murder-suicide within a family unit. No further information will be released at this time as the RCMP and BC Coroners Service work through the remainder of the investigation.”
Osoyoos is approximately 80 kilometres south of the Indian Rock community just north of Naramata, where a 36-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in what Mounties described as an incident related to the local “drug subculture.”
Police haven’t announced any arrests in that case or released any additional details.
In Kelowna, police are investigating a report of shots fired toward a residence Wednesday night.
Just before 11 p.m., RCMP responded to a complaint of shots being fired at a residence in the 800 block of Kiniski Road.
“Frontline officers immediately attended the area and located evidence of gunfire that targeted a specific residence,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The residence was occupied by four adults and a youth. Fortunately, no one was injured.”
An extensive search of the area was conducted, but no suspects were located. The investigation continued Thursday morning.
Anyone with information or who might have surveillance video is asked to contact RCMP at 250-762-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.