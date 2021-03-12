A Crown counsel based in Kelowna has been named a provincial court judge.
Martin Nadon has been a lawyer for almost 30 years. He’s been a Crown counsel since 2001.
Before that, he had his own practice specializing in criminal law. He began his legal career in Nanaimo with a focus on family and civil litigation.
Nadon’s appointment is effective April 6. He was most recently handling the prosecution of two men accused of manslaughter in the 2018 death of Esa Carriere on the lawn of Kelowna City Hall.