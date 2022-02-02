Kelowna RCMP officers recovered a loaded handgun after stopping a man for a traffic violation on the weekend.
About 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, police observed a driver downtown using his cellphone and stopped the vehicle around Queensway Avenue.
When Mounties learned the driver was prohibited from driving and tried to arrest him, the man attempted to flee, then resisted arrest before finally being cuffed.
During the subsequent search, officers located a loaded handgun and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, police said in a news release.
“This is a clear example of the dangerous types of situations our police officers are faced with while performing their regular duties,” said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Lobb.
“The downtown core was very busy on Saturday and this incident occurred close to Stuart Park where many citizens had gathered for the (anti-vaccine) rally. Learning that an individual was driving around our community at this time with a loaded firearm is unnerving.”
A 27-year-old man faces numerous weapons, drug and driving charges.