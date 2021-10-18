Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is holding an open house on Wednesday.
The volunteer organization, which has had a record-setting year for callouts, is seeking new recruits.
“The work is unpaid, usually takes place after dark or on weekends, and requires ample availability, willingness and the aptitude to work as part of a team,” the group says in a news release. “In return, you’ll have the opportunity to rescue people and save lives.”
“We are looking for people with outdoor skills, but also with availability. We expect a minimum of 200 hours of volunteer time annually and many members give five or six times that,” said president Brad Trites.
Last year COSAR’s 51 members volunteered over 20,000 hours.
The open house will be followed by an evaluation hike, short-listing interviews, and 90 hours of basic training. Details and the application can be found at Cosar.ca.
The open house starts at 6:30 p.m. at the COSAR hall, 4680 Old Vernon Rd. It’ll be held outdoors, so dress warmly. If weather is bad, the event will move indoors, so everyone will need to be double vaccinated.