Canada’s first Day of Truth and Reconciliation takes place Thursday and there are events people can take in locally to mark the day.
Tasha Swite owner of the Spirit of the Lake Native Boutique at 1960A Nancee Way will be holding an outdoor market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Swift said it has been a hard year for Indigenous artists. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, there haven’t been events such as powwows and other gatherings.
The market, which is free for vendors, is a give back.
“People heal in different ways,” said Swite.
Some 23 vendors are confirmed. There will be crafters, woodworking, leather, beadwork, knitted scarves and tuques.
People are encouraged to wear orange and bring their drums.
At 2:15 p.m. Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc in Kamloops is calling on people around the world to drum and sing at 2:15 p.m. for the missing children of Indian Residential Schools. The outdoor market vendors and organizers will be participating.
Admission to the market is free.
The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Society is offering A Day of Recognition: Women’s Warrior Drumming Circle Thursday at the top of Mount Boucherie.
Krystal Withakay, sqilxw song-carrier, will lead the drumming circle.
The hike up Mount Boucherie begins at 11 a.m. at the East Boundary entrance. It is rated moderate difficulty and good footwear and weather appropriate clothing are required.
All of the Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Society’s programming is inclusive, said Jenny Money, president of the society.
“We encourage people to come out and learn about our culture and our heritage regardless of their background or their knowledge levels relating to culture,” she said. “It's an open and safe opportunity to learn or to witness or to participate.”
That said, Money noted the Women’s Warrior Drumming Circle is focused on women, with traditional female songs including the powerful Women’s Warrior Song.
Money’s mother was taken from her mother as a result of the Sixties Scoop and her mother,
Money’s grandmother, was taken from her mother as a result of residential schools and her grandmother’s mother was taken from her mother.
“In my life I’m three times removed from that matrilineal aspect of our culture because of our families being broken and now that I'm a mother, I see how mortifying that can be,” said Money.
“We’re trying to focus on lifting up our ladies and creating a safe space to do the reckoning, because that's what Truth and Reconciliation Day is about, reckoning with our history, understanding the context of indigenous people today in the world and trying to recreate those linkages amongst women and creating those opportunities to empower women and hold up the sanctity of our mothers.”
“I really loved the idea of creating this space for reconnecting with land and supporting the health of indigenous women by forcing them to hustle up a mountain,” added Money.
Register online at okanaganfestival.org/register.
Westbank First Nation members are hosting a drum circle Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at the Elders Hall at 3255 Shannon Lake Rd. The event is open to everyone, but attendance is capped at 50 people. Participants need to bring a mask and be willing to follow distancing protocols.
Although the Sncewips Heritage Museum is currently closed for drop-in tours, people can phone the museum at 778-755--2787 and book a time to come in and learn about syilx culture and heritage.
Guided tours cost $15 per person. For those who would like to come in and look around the museum without a guide, admission is by donation.