A byelection will be held in Vernon on Dec. 4 to fill the council seat of Dalvir Nahal.
The 45-year-old city councillor died in September from cancer.
Nomination packages can be picked up starting Oct. 1 from City Hall or the city’s website. Nominations were will accepted Oct. 19-29.
Advance polls will be held Nov. 24 at the Schubert Centre and Nov. 25, 27, Dec. 1-2 at the Vernon council chambers.
Election-day polling locations have not yet been set.
Because the position became vacant before Jan. 1 of a municipal election year, a byelection must be held, according to the Community Charter. General local elections are set for Oct. 15, 2022.