Okanagan farmland gained 14% in value last year – nearly twice the provincial average – according to a new report from Farm Credit Canada.
The annual study found farmland prices were up about 8% across B.C. as a whole in 2022. The national average was 12.8%
In the Okanagan, though, the rate was 14%, while it neared 33% in the Kootenays.
That put the average price of farmland in the Okanagan at $34,000 per acre. But that pales in comparison to the South Coast and Vancouver Island, where the same acre costs $139,000 and $64,000, respectively.
“Increasing demand and limited supply contributed to higher values throughout the province,” explains the report.
“Farmland near urban areas or within commuting distance saw increased competition for hobby farming, rural residences or investments. However, this slowed slightly with the increase in interest rates.”