The West Kelowna Salvation Army Thrift Store has gone through a major makeover over the last few weeks and is now ready to celebrate with a grand reopening event on Saturday.
The store looks brighter, cleaner, and is better organized to help shoppers find what they are looking for.
“Our staff and volunteers have been working hard over the last month” said Westside Salvation Army’s Lenetta Parry “working under the leadership of our design team Lisa Marie Pettovello and Cindy Brewster.”
Parry said the warehouse area where donations are received and sorted is now more efficient, clean, and organized.
Funds generated from the store support the Salvation Army’s programs, services, and emergency relief efforts.
Individuals and families who may need a little extra help are provided vouchers, so they can shop in the store free of charge.
“Our thrift store has always existed to provide affordable clothing and household items to our communities and there is no doubt that affordable items have become even more necessary for some because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative impacts we are seeing on families and individuals in Westbank, West Kelowna and Peachland,” said Officer Rob Henson.
The Salvation Army’s Donation Welcome Center accepts donations Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Thrift Store is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The store is closed on Sundays, Mondays and holidays.
The grand re-opening begins with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The store will open at 10:15 a.m.
The event will run until 2 p.m. with a barbecue, performances from magician Leif David and DJ Patrick Galley, and in-store promotions.