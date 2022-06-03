Vernon firefighters responded to a wildland fire late Thursday night, in a ravine near Pottery Road.
The fire, about 11:30 p.m., was in an area of dense foliage, approximately 600 feet from the road.
“By the time the fire was extinguished, it had grown to approximately 20 feet in diameter. Because of the cool, wet conditions we’ve experienced this spring, the ravine is still quite green, which helped to slow the fire spread,” said Chief David Lind in a city news release.
One person was assessed for injuries by paramedics on site. It was determined the fire was human caused, but accidental in nature.