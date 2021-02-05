Update: The missing woman has been found.
Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.
Tricia “Peggy” Penrose was last seen on Jan. 20 at her residence. Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings however, Penrose remains missing.
Police believe she is in the Kelowna, Lake Country or Vernon area.
Penrose is described as a Caucasian 40-year-old female, 170 centimetres tall (five foot seven), 59 kilograms (130 pounds), with long brown hair and brown eyes.