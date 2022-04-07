Police dog chases down suspected gas thieves
Two suspects who fled to the woods after gas was stolen from a construction site were tracked down by a police dog.
Kelowna RCMP responded a report of a gas theft at Highway 33 and Pyman Road. Police were told a U-Haul cube van with three men inside had pulled up.
Police tried to stop the truck. The occupants then fled on foot.
“PDS dog Mysan and his handler tracked the suspects and located two of them, who were both found hiding in the woods,” said Cpl. Garfield Henderson of Police Dog Services in a news release. “Both suspects were arrested by the PDS team. The two suspects sustained minor injuries and were treated at hospital.”
The suspects, 35 and 39, may face charges for theft under $5000 and flight from police. Police are working to identify the third suspect.
Off-leash experiment ends in two Lake Country parks
Dogs are no longer allowed off leash in two Lake Country parks.
Dogs were allowed to shed their leashes during the winter in Kopje and Kaloya regional parks, but now that spring is here, they must put their leashes back on.
The period of winter freedom was a pilot project that the regional district will now evaluate.
Ignatieff to speak in UBCO climate seminar
Academic and one-time federal Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff will be part of panel that will debate whether individual choices should restricted to preserve the climate.
The UBC Okanagan symposium will take place online Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Ignatieff will give the keynote speech.
The event is free and open to all, with online pre-registration required.
To register, or learn more about the lineup of speakers, visit epp.ok.ubc.ca/about/freedomsandclimatechange.
Egg shaking to keep goose population down
Egg-shakers are back on the prowl as part of an annual program to control the number of Canada gees in the Okanagan.
More than 20,000 eggs have been addled in the 15 years the program has been operating in the Valley.
Members of the public are asked to help by reporting the locations of geese or nest locations on private or public land by emailing or calling 1-877-943-3209.
Eggs are addled, to make them non-viable, in the spring.
Geese will continue to incubate until they realize the eggs will not hatch; by then, it is generally too late in the year for them to produce more eggs.
New carts on the way for Vernon homeowners
Vernon homeowners are about to receive new carts for disposing of kitchen and yard waste, but don’t start filling them just yet.
The carts will be distributed to homes over the next four weeks, but curbside pickup won’t being until the first week of May.
“When you receive your cart, look inside right away to find a Curbside Waste Collection Guide. Waste collection routes and schedules will be changing, so it’s important for you to read the guide carefully to know when to place your carts at the curb,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a news release.
On May 1, the city’s waste collection contract switches to Emterra Environmental Group, which will collect the organics (kitchen and yard waste) every week and garbage every other week.