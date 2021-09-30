Vernon is receiving a $747,000 grant for a flood mitigation project in BX Creek.
A sedimentation pond is to be built in the upper portion of the creek. The intent is to manage sediment deposits along the creek and reduce the risk of flooding downstream.
“BX Creek has a long history of flooding and sediment transport, so constructing the sedimentation pond is a vital component of the city’s flood mitigation plans,” said Mayor Victor Cumming in a news release.
Flooding in 2017, 2018 and 2020 moved great amounts of sediment, overflowing banks and filling in culverts, the news release said. Without action, flooding downstream is expected to continue.
The sediment pond is to be located at the BX Ranch Park where there is an old water irrigation intake structure with reservoir which will be decommissioned as part of this project. Construction is anticipated to start in 2022, contingent upon successful permitting.
The funding comes from the Union of BC Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.