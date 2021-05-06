Electric school buses will be transporting local students before the end of the school year.
Eighteen electric buses will soon be operating in 13 districts, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday. The buses are already running this week in the Sooke district on Vancouver Island.
The Central Okanagan is getting three electric buses, Vernon two and Okanagan-Skaha one.
The Ministry of Education's Bus Acquisition program provided $13 million for 31 school districts to buy a total of 101 new buses, including 18 electric buses.
The purchase price for each electric school bus is about $350,000, compared to the $150,000 average cost for an equivalent diesel school bus, the ministry said.
The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation contributed up to $150,000 toward the capital costs of each electric bus.