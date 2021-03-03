Police acted properly in searching for a missing Lumby man who was later found dead, an investigation has determined.
The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates police incidents in which people involved are injured or die, determined “police actions during the search were reasonable and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges,” according to a news release.
Officers had responded just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 29 to a report of a missing man.
Bad weather raised concerns about the man’s well being.
Police searched until 3:30 a.m. and determined, in consultation with a family member, that the person might return if there was no police presence.
About 4 a.m., a family member located the man. Paramedics were called and the man was subsequently pronounced dead.