An investigation into firearms trafficking last year has resulted in charges, Kelowna RCMP say.
Keenan Ely, 23, is facing charges of possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place, careless storage of a firearm, failure to report a lost or stolen firearm, and multiple counts of firearm trafficking. He has been released from custody on strict conditions to appear at a future court date.
Last May, local police with the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team raided a house on Theodora Road in Rutland. Their findings led to searches of two more homes and seizures of cash and vehicles.
“This investigation was an excellent collaboration that succeeded in putting a stop to a local group who were allegedly putting guns in the hands of criminals, ”said Cpl. Nick Brodeur of the Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team.