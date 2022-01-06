A judge has upheld the ability of the Eldorado Hotel to restrict public access to a lakeside boardwalk.
One reason cited by the judge was the difficulty hotel staff would have in enforcing COVID-19 vaccination status requirements.
Patrons of the hotel's outdoor patio are situated very close to members of the public walking by on the boardwalk, BC Supreme Court Judge Paul Riley said.
"(The) defendant's employees will have no practical way of distinguishing between potential patrons and members of the public," Riley wrote in a decision released Wednesday.
If the outdoor patio is not being used by the restaurant, the walkway is supposed to be open to the public, according to an earlier ruling.
Riley now says the restaurant must decide by 11 a.m. each day whether the patio is going to be used.
The larger legal issue of whether the city's right-of-way claim across the foreshore is legally enforceable has yet to be determined.