A would-be home invader dressed as a utility worker sprayed a Kelowna man with mace when he opened the door, police say.
The disturbing incident happened on Labour Day Monday just after 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Riverside Avenue, a residential area near the downtown corner of Harvey Avenue and Abbott Street.
The suspect knocked on the door and convinced a man in his 60s to step outside. When the homeowner came out, the suspect sprayed him with mace.
“The victim was able to run back into the residence and prevent the suspect from entering,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a Tuesday release. “The suspect fled when his attempts to gain entry failed.
“This was a very frightening incident for the occupants of the home who were simply enjoying a quiet Labour Day morning,” Noseworth said.
The suspect is described as heavy-set, and about 5’10.” He was wearing a yellow hard hat, a high visibility vest, a blue face mask, blue gloves, and jeans.
Police ask nearby residents to check their security, doorstep, and dashcam videos to see if they may have caught images of the suspect in the area.
Anyone with information can call police at 250-762-3300 or provide the tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.