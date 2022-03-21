City council will move forward to the design process for the Kelowna Community Campus, with the new Parkinson Recreation Centre built in a more central location.
Council on Tuesday approved a staff recommendation that the new rec centre be placed in the middle of the 48-acre park in central Kelowna, rather than along Highway 97 where the existing building stands.
“I think today really marks a significant step forward for this project,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “The benefits far outweigh the concerns.”
Called the “co-located campus model,” the location in the middle of the park would better connect the complex to playing fields, the Apple Bowl, and a proposed new high school.
Many council members also expressed approval of the increased amount of parking identified in the plan.
“I’m very happy to see the additional parking that’s proposed,” said Coun. Luke Stack, adding one of his biggest concerns had been the distance people would have to walk from the lot to the facility.
Coun. Charlie Hodge said the walk still seemed too far for seniors and he suggested a potential shuttle.
“My real concern remains the impact to seniors,” he said.
The estimated construction cost is $132 million, the most expensive undertaking in the city's 117-year history.
The 137,000 square-foot structure has yet to be approved by voters.