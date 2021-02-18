Teacher wins German music award
A former Kelowna teacher has won a German hip-hop music award.
Lorraine Baron was known locally as a Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence recipient, a teacher at Mount Boucherie, KLO or Rutland Secondary, and a mathematics teaching-methods professor at UBC Okanagan.
Now living on Vancouver Island, Baron got into music and formed a partnership online with Gunnar Nanuk from Ludenscheid, Germany. Their collaboration, “Get Out”, which encourages people to leave abusive relationships, recently won a best-studio production award.
More recently, Baron has produced and is about to release an all-Canadian bilingual album, according to a news release.
Hunting group launch campaign
A B.C. hunting group is launching a campaign to promote wildlife balance in B.C.
Peachland-based Hunters for BC – SCI (Safari Club International) is promoting its “Without Prey, there are no Predators” campaign to combat what it says is misinformation about B.C.’s wildlife.
The campaign includes opposing hunting bans as a measure to preserve predator populations.
“With the loss of the ability to manage grizzly bear populations throughout BC, we now see environmental non-government organizations extending the call to end large predator hunting in the province,” the hunting group said in an email.
The hunters complain that environmental groups seek donations “all under the guise that these predators are in trouble and need to be saved,” a news release says.
What needs protecting are the prey those large animals survive on, the group says.
“Unfortunately, in our haste to manage to opinion polls and emotions, we have forgot that we need prey, which for many places in B.C. has either already disappeared or is sadly lacking,” said group president Robin Unrau in a news release. “We need to have a better and more consistent conversation about wildlife management in B.C.”
Financial literacy for college students
Okanagan College students are being offered a chance to improve their financial literacy.
Starting March 2, college students can join a free financial literacy program hosted online by Launch Okanagan.
The Primer for Life series is a five-week program that offers students a chance to learn about their relationship with money, consumerism, budgeting, saving and credit.
A new financial topic is covered each week and students can choose from two time slots per week to attend.
OC students can enrol and view the workshop schedule at okanagan.bc.ca/ocprimerforlife.
COVID takes a WestJet flight to Calgary
A passenger on a Feb. 9 WestJet flight to Calgary from Kelowna had COVID-19.
People who were on the morning flight 3110 in rows 15-21 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.
New library board chair is from Keremeos
Keremeos Coun. Sherry Philpott-Adhikary has been elected chairperson of the Okanagan Regional Library board.
Philpott-Adhikary, a retired educator, is in her sixth year on the board. She was previously vice-chair.
She replaces outgoing chair Karla Kozakevich, who had completed her maximum eight-year term on the board.
West Kelowna Coun. Doug Findlater was elected vice-chair at the Feb. 17 board meeting.
Liquor stores sale doesn’t include new Kelowna store
A Kelowna store set to open later this year has been excluded from the $80-million sale of a liquor store chain.
Alcanna announced this week it is selling 19 stores to Langley-based Otter Co-op.
“Alcanna retains the right to build and open its large-format Wine and Beyond stores in British Columbia including one in Kelowna which is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2021,” the company said in a news release announcing the sale.
Alcanna describes itself is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol and cannabis in North America. It operates 197 alcohol retail stores in Alberta and British Columbia, and 34 cannabis stores in Alberta and Ontario.
“There has been a … moratorium on new licences for private liquor retailers in British Columbia since 2002. However, that moratorium expires in June of 2022 with no indication as yet as to what future direction the government might choose to take,” said James Burns, vice chair and CEO of Alcanna. “Otter Co-op is extremely well positioned to adapt to any potential changes.”
Local businesses accepting cryptocurrency
Two Kelowna businesses are now accepting digital currency.
Eyes on You, a beauty salon, and Van Isl Apparel now accept Flashcoin.
Flashcoin claims to have low fees and can be processed quickly.
“Flash remittance payments are nearly instant and with fees that are near to zero, anyone can send Flash worldwide or buy products or services locally with unparalleled convenience,” a news release says.
“Allowing my customers online to use crypto is an exciting way to embrace the future of online spending,” said business owner Brandi Knezevich in the release. “The unique Flashcoin App on Android and iOs makes in-store purchases quick and convenient. It’s time.”