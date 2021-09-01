A disoriented man wandered in the North Okanagan woods for five days before being discovered lying in a ditch, police say.
The unidentified 35-year-old was driving on Paxton Valley Road near Falkland when his vehicle got stuck on a fallen tree.
Police came across the truck last Saturday morning and found a cellphone inside. They contacted the last caller and discovered the man had not been in touch with his family for several days.
The family said the man suffered from mental-health issues. A search began and the man was found lying several kilometres from the abandoned truck. He was conscious and explained to police he had become disoriented after his truck got stuck.
Before being assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital, the man told police he had wandered in the bush for nearly five days before being discovered.
North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn, a media relations officer, had no information on what the man ate or drank during that time but she did indicate he did not seem prepared for several days in the woods.