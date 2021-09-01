Evacuation orders for the Valley of the Sun subdivision and were downgraded to evacuation alerts on Wednesday.
Homeowners on Alpine, Balsam, Briarwood, Firwood and Wood roads can return home. Fourteen Westside Road addresses are also covered by the change.
All other evacuation orders as a result of the White Rock Lake Fire remain in effect, said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.
An evacuation alert for Vernon’s western neighbourhoods was rescinded Wednesday.
The order covered dozens of properties in Canadian Lakeview Estates, Adventure Bay and Tronson Road.
It was imposed because of concerns the massive White Rock Lake fire might spew embers across the northern tip of Okanagan Lake and trigger fires in Vernon.
— Story was corrected to remove Attenborough Road from the list of properties no longer under evacuation order.