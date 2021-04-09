Liquor server wage to be eliminated
Liquor servers will no longer have a lower minimum wage than everyone else.
The B.C. government announced on Friday the liquor server minimum wage will be replaced by the general minimum wage when it rises to $15.20 an hour on June 1.
“I’m proud to put an end to the discriminatory minimum wage for B.C. liquor servers, which disproportionally affects women,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, in a news release.
Nearly 300,000 workers will get a pay boost when the minimum wage goes up, the government said.
The minimum wage is now $14.60 an hour and the liquor server minimum is $13.95 an hour.
COVID-19 case at Kelowna Secondary
A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Kelowna Secondary School.
The student or staff member is self-isolating at home. Anyone potentially affected will be contacted by Interior Health, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release on Thursday
Cases at KSS were also reported on April 5 and April 2, along with several others in local schools.
Hours extended for public washrooms
It should be a lot easier to find a place to go in Penticton starting this weekend.
Public washrooms will now be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverside Park, Lakawanna Park, Skaha Lake Park, Okanagan Lake Park, Sudbury Beach and Jubilee Pavilion.
The city’s public washrooms are frequent targets of vandalism that costs tens of thousands of dollars per year to fix, prompting the local government to cut hours or simply keep the facilities closed during the winter months.
Meeting planned for sewer project
Ahead of a June 5 referendum on the Kaleden sewer extension project, the local government behind it is hosting a virtual town hall meeting next week to answer ratepayers’ questions.
The project carries an estimated $10.6-million cost and would connect 150 properties to an existing sewer plant two kilometres away in Okanagan Falls that’s operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Those 150 properties represent a small portion of the lakeside community, homes in which are currently connected to septic systems.
The RDOS has already secured a $6.2-million grant for the project and would have to borrow the balance.
Should the project receive public assent, residents would be presented with two options for paying back the borrowed funds: a one-time charge estimated at upwards of $26,000 or annual payments of as much as $1,300 for 30 years, according to the RDOS. Operation of the system would cost the average property owner another $900 per year.
For more information or to register for the April 13 town hall meeting, visit kaledensewer.ca.
Bylaw phones now work longer
The City of West Kelowna is extending its bylaw customer service hours.
People can now call bylaw enforcement from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week until Sept. 30, and expect a response.
Phone 778-797-8810 or email bylaws@westkelownacity.ca.
Water advisory in Peachland
A water quality advisory has been issued for residents of hundreds of Peachland homes.
Elderly people, children, and those with weakened immune systems living in the Trepanier, Desert Pines, Huston, Clarence, and Shaw neighbourhoods should boil their water or use bottled water.
A new water treatment system which will eliminate most such advisories, often due to snowmelt discoloring the water, is now operational.
But a connection to those neighbourhoods will not be finished until next month, town officials say.
Glenmore roads still closed
Glenmore roads remain closed while work crews assess and begin work on dismantling a fire-damaged crane. The crane was damaged in a fire Tuesday at an under-construction condo complex.
Hundreds ticketed for distracted driving
Leave the phone alone. And do up your seatbelt.
That’s the message from Kelowna RCMP after a month-long enforcement blitz against distracted driving. In March, 591 Kelowna drivers were ticketed for using an electronic device while motoring. And 191 people were ticketed for not buckling up.
"Distracted driving is a dangerous habit that puts everyone on our roads at risk," RCMP Sgt. Mark Booth of the traffic squad said in a release.