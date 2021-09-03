A number of pop-up vaccination clinics will be offered in the North Okanagan. People 12 and older who need their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or got their first dose more than 28 days ago and now want their second shot can walk right in.
Clinics will be:
Today — Ratio Coffee and Pastry, 3101 29 St., Vernon, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturday — Armstrong Farmers Market, Odd Fellows Hall, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday — Farmstrong Cidery, 4300 Maw Rd., Armstrong, 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
Monday — Vernon Farmers Market, Kal Tire Place, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesday — Okanagan College, 7000 College Way, Coldstream, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesday — Butcher Boys, 4803 Pleasant Valley Rd., Vernon, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
In addition to the Coldstream campus, Okanagan College will hold vaccination clinics on its other campuses Tuesday, the first day of school.
In Kelowna, vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centre for Learning (E building).
In Penticton, jabs are offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in PC 113.
In Salmon Arm, vaccinations will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in SA-133.