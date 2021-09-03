Interior Health, in partnership with school districts throughout the Interior, is providing at-school COVID-19 immunization clinics for returning students, staff and teachers.
All age-eligible students, teachers and staff can walk-up, register and receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose. The clinics will occur throughout September.
Schools will promote their clinics locally and Interior Health will update the immunization clinic page as new clinics are confirmed, at news.interiorhealth.ca/news/
covid-19-immunization-clinics/
B.C. reported 671 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Friday.
The Ministry of Health said 5,872 infections were active across the province, with about 33 per cent located in the Interior Health region, nearly 29 per cent in Fraser Health and 18 per cent in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
There were 595 active cases in the Northern Health region, where the provincial health officer is reinstating restrictions on social gatherings starting Tuesday.
Interior Health had 230 new cases reported on Friday, the same number as Fraser Health.
Fraser Health declared an outbreak at White Rock's Peace Arch Hospital.
There were outbreaks at two other hospitals and at 18 assisted living and long-term care facilities.
The province says 77.1 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.8 per cent have had their first shot.
Staff/The Canadian Press